Poor people get winter clothes

Winter clothes have been distributed among the cold-hit poor people in four districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Kishoreganj and Gazipur, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: Some 300 cold-hit people were given blankets in the city on Tuesday.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) distributed the warm clothes on Chandrima Police Station premises in the city.

RMP Commissioner Anisur Rahman accompanied by its Additional Commissioners Faruque Hossain, Bijoy Basak and Samsun Nahar and Deputy Commissioner Saifuddin Shaheen distributed the blankets.

Speaking on the occasion, Anisur Rahman said the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been extending need-based support to mitigate the existing plights of the cold stricken people.

NOAKHALI: Blankets were distributed among the helpless people in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Monday.

These blankets were distributed in the afternoon at Alhaj Khalil Ullah Mia College under Char Jabbar Union of the upazila under the initiative of Alhaj Khalil Ullah Miah Foundation.

Subarnachar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Chaiti Sarbabidya, Freedom Fighter (FF) Shah Alam, Lions Club International Region Chairperson Lion Humayun Kabir, the club's Concern Region Chairperson Lion Helal Uddin, and Alhaj Khalil Ullah Mia Foundation Chairman Advocate Omar Faruk, among others, were also present at the distribution programme.

KISHOREGANJ: Blankets were distributed among 600 cold-hit poor people in Kishoreganj Municipality of the district on Monday.

The distribution programme was held at District Art Council auditorium.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant Moshiur Rahman Humayun inaugurated the programme as the chief guest at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the district with Zila Mohila Sangstha Chairman Mansura Zaman Natun in the chair.

Kishoreganj Mohila Awami League General Secretary Bilkis Begum, Sadar Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Akter, Municipal Councillor Hasina Haider Chamili and FF Usa Rani Debi, among others, were also present.

KAPASIA, GAZIPUR: Winter clothes have been distributed among the helpless people in Kapasia Upazila of the district.

Upazila Unit of Juba League distributed the warm clothes among the poor people in Targaon and Rayed areas on Saturday.

Upazila Juba League Senior Vice-President Mizanur Rahman Milan, and its leaders Masud Khan, Tuhin Sikder and Faisal Bepari etc was presented















