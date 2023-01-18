Video
Home Countryside

Four people murdered in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Four people including a teenage girl and a minor boy have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Khagrachhari and Bogura, in two days.
COX'S BAZAR: Two young men were killed and one was critically injured following a brawl in between two groups over badminton game in the district on Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Saidul Islam, 31, son of Nurul Huda; and Kaysar Hamid, 28, son of Abdul Hamid.
Injured Mufiz Uddin, 21, is currently undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.
Quoting locals, Cox's Bazar Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector Nazmul Haque said some local youths were playing badminton on Monday night at Larpara, adjacent to the central bus terminal in the district town, like others days.
Suddenly, two groups locked into an altercation over the game and left the place.
Later on, a clash ensued between the groups, equipped with lethal weapons and sticks, which left three people critically injured. They were taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where two declared dead on arrival.
Being informed, police have recovered the bodies.
However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the culprits, the police official added.
KHAGRACHHARI: A teenage girl was allegedly hacked to death in Matiranga Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Sumaia Akter Setu, 14, daughter of Abdur Rahman Jamal, a resident of Ambagan area under Belchhari Union in the upazila.
According to locals, Sumaia Akter Setu was alone in the house at the time of the incident. She was hacked with a sharp knife at around 9 pm. She died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.
Neighbours rushed to the scene, but the killer managed to escape.
The deceased's father Abdur Rahman Jamal said, "When we were not at home, someone hacked my daughter to death."
He demanded justice over the killing.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Matiranga PS Mohammad Zakaria confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
BOGURA: Five teenagers have reportedly strangled a minor boy to death in Shibganj Upazila of the district, in order to buy a mobile phone set by selling the bicycle of the deceased.
This tragic incident took place in Bariahaat area of the upazila.
Police have recovered the body of Abu Hurayra, 9, from a bamboo bush in the area early Monday, and arrested five people in this connection.
Deceased Abu Hurayra, 9, was the son of Manjurul Islam, a resident of Kalibari Village in the upazila.
He was a fifth grader student at Kuribari Government Primary School.
Mokamtala Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Ashiq Iqbal said neighbours Naeem, 16, Shadat, 11, Robiul, 14, Naeem Babu, 13, and Najmul Hasan, 13, lured the Abu Hurayra to feed him during the tiffin period on Sunday and took him outside the school.
At around 4:30pm, the accused attempted to take the bicycle of the deceased forcefully. But, they strangled him to death when the latter confronted them, the inspector added.
"Later on, they threw the body to a bamboo bush and sold the bicycle at Tk 2,700 to a shop in Dakumara Haat."
Inspector Ashiq Iqbal said, "Family members of Abu Hurayra started searching him as he did not return the house. They saw the bicycle inside a shop at one stage of their search. The shop owner told them that a boy had sold the bicycle to him."
The deceased's family members then inform the matter to police.
Being informed, police started an investigation and detained the five accused from their respective houses on Sunday night. Police, later, recovered the body from the bush after obtaining information from the detained     people.
Inspector Ashiq Iqbal further said the accused killed the boy in order to buy a mobile phone set by purchasing his      bicycle.
However, the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the official added.


