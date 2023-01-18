

Cutting roadside trees goes unabated at Ghoraghat

Tree stealing is taking place in the dark of night in different areas of Bulakipur Union in the upazila.

A recent visit found true--cutting scenes on the road. But tree stealers cannot be identified. Trees along roadsides of Chandidaspur at Bulakipur to Shalikadah, Chandidaspur to Sreechandrapur, and Chandidaspur to Kulanandapur have been felled.

Trees along Hariparah via Begunbari to Magurah road have also been cut down.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Bulakipur Union Chairman Soder Ali Khandakar said, thieves have cut down trees in the dark.

On information of tree cutting in some places, the chairman informed police instantly. He has so far lifted many pieces of tree logs and stocked these at the Union Parishad.

When asked who planted these trees, he replied, on some conditions with the previous chairman, some associations had planted these.

These roads are located in the Nidhua field. It cannot be possible to stop the tree cutting in the dark of night.

Locals said, if the tree cutting continues, there will remain no tree in the next two/three months.

The value of the cut trees from different roads of Bulakipur has been estimated to be about Tk 50 lakh, locals said.













