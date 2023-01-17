Video
Hero Alom files writ against EC decision

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Ashraful Hossain Alom alias Hero Alom, on Monday filed two writ petitions with the High Court Division challenging the Election Commission's (EC) decision to cancel his nomination to contest for the upcoming by-elections to Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies as an independent candidate.

In the petitions, Hero Alom sought the court's directive the EC to accept his nomination papers and allow him to contest the elections to be held on February 1.
A bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton is likely to hear his petitions today.
On January 8, the EC rejected Hero Alom's appeal against the returning officers' decision that cancelled his nomination papers during scrutiny finding a discrepancy in the voter list given by the candidate.
According to the Representation of the People Order, 1972, in the case of an independent candidate, he or she needs to provide a list of signatures of one per cent of electors of the constituency concerned.
The by-elections to six constituencies, including Bogura-4 and Bogura-6, will be held on February 1.


