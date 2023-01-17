Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid on Monday said that diesel import from India would start through a recently built pipeline on an experimental basis from June.
The minister said this in Parliament while replying to a question from Awami League MP Abdul Latif (Chattogram-11).
With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, the question-answer session of the day's sitting was tabled in the House.
In a scripted answer, Nasrul Hamid said that about 131.5 km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) has been constructed for importing

diesel from India.
Of the 131.5 km pipeline, 126.5 km is in the Bangladesh part and 5 km in the Indian part, the state minister said.
Nasrul Hamid also said pre-commissioning of diesel imports through this pipeline is underway.
"It is expected that the commissioning of diesel import, meaning that experimental diesel import through the pipeline will start in June, this year," Nasrul said.
In response to another question from AL lawmaker Ali Azam (Bhola-2), Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said there are currently 15 sugar mills in the country. Among them, only one is profitable and the remaining 14 are non-profit.
In reply to a query from AL MP Mohammad Habib Hasan (Dhaka-18), Nasrul Hamid said it is not possible to resume providing residential gas connections unless the gas supply increases sufficiently and the growing demand for gas in industry, power and fertilizer plants is not reduced.
In the context of gradual decline in domestic gas production, giving priority to industry, electricity and fertilizer factories in terms of gas connection is considered essential for the sake of economic mobility, he said.
Moreover, due to the rapid increase in the availability and use of LPG at the private level, the provision of new gas connections at the household level has been stopped through circulars.
In response to a question from AL lawmaker Nurunnabi Chowdhury (Bhola-3), Nasrul Hamid said currently (June 2022) the amount of gas reserves in the country is 9.06 trillion cubic feet. With this reserve gas, it will be possible to meet the needs of the country for about 11 years.
In reply to a query from AL lawmaker Didarul Alam (Chattogram-4), Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said that now there are 346 online portals including 162 registered online news portals, 169 registered online portals of dailies and 15 online portals of TV channels.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How microplastics are infiltrating the food you eat
Hero Alom files writ against EC decision
Bangladeshis among top 10 nationalities buying prime London property
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul
The capital's overhead cables posing dangers
BNP-police clash leaves 12 injured in Ctg
Arrest warrant against ex-lawmaker on rape charge
US sanction on RAB to be waived soon, hopes Kamal


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft