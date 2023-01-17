Arrest warrant against ex-lawmaker on rape charge

A Dhaka Tribunal on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Azizul Huq Arzu, a former lawmaker of Pabna in a rape case filed by a trainee lawyer.

Judge Begum Shamsun Nahar of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 issued the warrant after taking the Police Bureau of Investigation(PBI) report into cognizance.

The complainant's lawyer advocate Liton Mia said , a trainee lawyer filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5 on April 22 last year.

The accused Arzu married the complainant on December 10 in 2003 hiding his real identity.

They have a daughter. After a few days of the birth of the daughter, the former lawmaker stopped communicating with the complainant and at one stage refused to accept the daughter and wife. Later she detected that the accused lawmaker used to live with his first wife. While she tried to communicate with the accused he attacked her several times with hired goons and tried to kill her and the daughter. After filing the rape case the



Religious Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Munim Hasan has been appointed as Chairman of the National Housing Authority (NHA) and Parliament Secretariat's Additional Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Mollah has been appointed as Director General of Bangladesh Petroleum Institute (BPI) on deputation.

Science and Technology Ministry's Additional Secretary Ali Hossain has been transferred to the Public Security Division.

Primary and Mass Education Ministry's Additional Secrfetary Jahid Hossain has been transferred to Road Transport and Highways Division, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry's Additional Secretary Muhidul Islam has been transferred to Public Administration Ministry and Health Services Division's Monaj Roy has been transferred to Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry as Additional Secretary.















