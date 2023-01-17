Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Arrest warrant against ex-lawmaker on rape charge

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka Tribunal on Monday  issued an arrest warrant against Azizul Huq Arzu,  a former lawmaker of Pabna  in a rape case filed by a trainee lawyer.
Judge Begum Shamsun Nahar   of  Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5   issued the warrant after taking the Police Bureau of  Investigation(PBI)  report into cognizance.
The complainant's lawyer advocate Liton Mia said ,  a trainee lawyer  filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-5  on  April 22 last year.  
The accused Arzu  married  the complainant  on December 10 in 2003 hiding his real identity.
They  have a daughter.  After a few days of the birth of the daughter, the former lawmaker stopped communicating  with the complainant and at one stage refused to accept the daughter and wife. Later she detected that the accused lawmaker used to live with his first wife.  While she tried to communicate with the accused  he attacked her several times with hired goons and tried to kill her and the daughter. After filing the rape case the

Religious Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Munim Hasan has been appointed as Chairman of the National Housing Authority (NHA) and Parliament Secretariat's Additional Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Mollah has been appointed as Director General of Bangladesh Petroleum Institute (BPI) on deputation.
Science and Technology Ministry's Additional Secretary Ali Hossain has been transferred to the Public Security Division.
Primary and Mass Education Ministry's Additional Secrfetary Jahid Hossain has been transferred to Road Transport and Highways Division, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry's Additional Secretary Muhidul Islam has been transferred to Public Administration Ministry and Health Services Division's Monaj Roy has been transferred to Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry as Additional Secretary.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How microplastics are infiltrating the food you eat
Hero Alom files writ against EC decision
Bangladeshis among top 10 nationalities buying prime London property
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul
The capital's overhead cables posing dangers
BNP-police clash leaves 12 injured in Ctg
Arrest warrant against ex-lawmaker on rape charge
US sanction on RAB to be waived soon, hopes Kamal


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft