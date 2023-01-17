US sanction on RAB to be waived soon, hopes Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Monday hoped that the United States (US) sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) would be waived soon as the US authorities concerned are satisfied over the initiatives taken by the government of Bangladesh.

"On Saturday and Sunday, the US Assistant Secretary (South and Middle Asia) Donald Lu visited Bangladesh. During his visit, the US Assistant Secretary held meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the ministry. After the meeting, he said that positive discussion was held with Bangladesh on RAB issue," he said while talking to media in his ministry office at Secretariat on Monday.

Kamal said, "Not only the Foreign Minister, Lu also had several meetings with several ministers. We had open and sincere discussions during the meeting with me. Many issues were discussed. In accordance with the meeting, I think that the US government doesn't want to prevent our ongoing progress. They want to see Bangladesh as a developed and solvent country."

"They also want to ensure that the human rights situation in Bangladesh may go to the high level. They want a peaceful election in the country. No one of the country involves with violence. The issues were discussed in the meeting," he added.

The Home Minister said, "We informed them about the government's steps taken to tackle terrorism, militancy and arson attacks in the country. They have praised the initiatives and

said that those were tackled with excellence."

"The US delegation said that the way we are going forward is a right track. We hope that the US sanction would be waived soon as they are satisfied over the initiatives taken by the government of Bangladesh," he said, adding, "They said that they are not interested to impose sanction on anyone. We hope that the sanction would be waived soon as you are on the right track."

"They have also given indication that they will examine everything before imposing sanction in future," the minister added.

Regarding withdrawal of sanction, Kamal said, "The US sanction would be withdrawn following a procedure. The process of withdrawal of US sanction is critical. Several steps need to be crossed. The way Bangladesh is going on, it would be withdrawn, they assured."

"Being the Home Minister, I will always say that RAB had done the right work. But, they have imposed sanction on which they have seen. They said that the way of Bangladesh application to waive the sanction was right. The US assistant secretary said that he hasn't come here to pressurize or imposing anything. Rather, they said that RAB is doing well. We are on the right way and facing many challenges. If we continue the way, they will be with us. If necessary, they will help us," he added.

Regarding the upcoming national election, Kamal said, "The election will be held in accordance with our Constitution. All authorities would be handed over to the Election Commission 90 days before the polls. The EC controls the law enforcement agencies and everything of the government. The ministers do the routine works. During the period, we will have nothing to do. We believe that our law enforcement agencies and officials concerned are ready to hold a free and fair election."

"They also praised the government for allowing BNP to hold rallies and processions on various issues. But, the US government and people don't support the activities like arson attack, vandalism or blocking the roads in the name of rally," he claimed.















