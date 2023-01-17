No JSC, JDC exams from now

The Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations were not held for the past three years due to the corona virus.

There is no mention of taking these exams in the new curriculum. In such a situation, the government has officially decided to scrap these two examinations.

According to sources in the Ministry of Education, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved this matter.

It is known from an order of the Ministry of Education



that in their proposal, it was said, "According to the outline of the national curriculum, JSC and JDC examinations have not been arranged."

Earlier, in 2009, the government suddenly started conducting the JSC examination. At first it was limited to general education only.

Later Madrasa Ibtedayi Samapani (equivalent to Class V) examination was also introduced. Then JSC exam started in 2010. There are various discussions and criticisms about these tests.

JSC and JDC exams are usually held in end of November each year. But due to corona infection, the educational institution was closed in March 2020.

Educational institutions were closed for almost 18 consecutive months. For this reason, these tests were not conducted in the last three years.

Meanwhile, the primary education final examination has also been stopped for the past three years. But at the end of the outgoing year, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has suddenly imposed the preliminary scholarship test of the fifth class. Still there is criticism about this.













