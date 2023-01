8 Additional Secretaries  transferred

The Public Administration Ministry on Monday reshuffled eight additional secretaries, two of them were posted as Divisional Commissioners and two were deputed to two government entities as their chiefs.

Hotels International Limited's Managing Director Dr Aminur Rahman has been appointed as Commissioner of Chattogram Division.

Cabinet Division's Additional Secretary Sabirul Islam has been appointed as Commissioner of Rangpur Division.



Religious Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Munim Hasan has been appointed as Chairman of the National Housing Authority (NHA) and Parliament Secretariat's Additional Secretary Mosharraf Hossain Mollah has been appointed as Director General of Bangladesh Petroleum Institute (BPI) on deputation.

Science and Technology Ministry's Additional Secretary Ali Hossain has been transferred to the Public Security Division.

Primary and Mass Education Ministry's Additional Secrfetary Jahid Hossain has been transferred to Road Transport and Highways Division, Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry's Additional Secretary Muhidul Islam has been transferred to Public Administration Ministry and Health Services Division's Monaj Roy has been transferred to Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry as Additional Secretary.