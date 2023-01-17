Video
US will condemn violence by govt, opposition: Lu

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu said on Monday that the US will condemn violence - from the opposition or government security forces in Bangladesh.
"We as Americans, will condemn violence when we see it - if it is on the part of the opposition, or it is on the part of government security forces. At the same time, we are going to focus on whether there is any intimidation during the election... we will say this publicly," he said in an interview with a private TV channel just before wrapping up his visit to Bangladesh.
The United States has also said civil society voices in every country are crucial to upholding people's right to freedom and dignity, he said.
Lu left Dhaka early Monday, wrapping up his brief  visit with a series of meetings.
Lu  emphasised the need of "working together peacefully" by the government and the opposition to ensure the freedom of assembly as Bangladesh moves towards the next national election.  
Referring to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's commitment to a fair election, Lu said the US also wants a free and fair election without     
"violence and intimidation."
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told Lu during a meeting on Sunday that there should be no doubt that Bangladesh government "wants free, fair, transparent and credible" election.
During the interview with the TV channel, Lu  expressed US' commitment to upholding democracy and human rights.
"We will speak when we see problems and when we can offer suggestions. We will stand up for freedom of speech, freedom of expression. And we look forward to working very closely with our partners here in Bangladesh, " he said.
Replying to a question, he said that there was no need designate more individuals from the RAB to face individual sanctions. "We did not do that because we recognize the progress being made by the government and by the RAB itself."
 Lu told  reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that he had "quite a good discussion" about the RAB.
On the security of diplomats, Lu said the US take the security of Bangladeshi diplomats in the US very seriously.
"We spend a lot of time making sure that they are safe. We expect the same treatment from Bangladesh," he said, adding that he was given assurance at every meeting he attended during his visit to Bangladesh.


