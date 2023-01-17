PSC bill passed:  Punishment for exam irregularities

Jatiya Sangsad on Monday passed a bill incorporating a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment or financial penalty or both for the offense of leaking the question paper of any examination conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC). The bill also includes two-year jail for taking part in the examination with false identity.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain proposed to pass the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Bill by repealing the Bangladesh Public Service Commission



Ordinance-1977 in the Jatiya Sangsad. After verifying public opinion on the bill, sending it to the select committee and settling the amendment proposals, the bill was passed by voice vote.

State Minister Farhad Hossain moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

According to section 8 of the draft law, those who will be involved in leaking the question paper of any examination to be held under the Public Service Commission, they might face the highest 10 years' jail, financial punishment or both.

While placing the bill, some opposition lawmakers including Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-3, Mujibul Huq of Kishorganj-4, Dr Rustum Ali Faraji of Pirojpur-3, Begum Raushan Ara Mustafiz of women seat-47, Shamim Haider Patwary of Gaibandha-1and independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu of Bogura-7 spoke on the bill and urged to seek public review.

The maximum punishment for adopting unfair means in examination and engagement in answer sheet forgery would be two years' jail or financial penalty or both.

The penalty is the same for helping any examinees to take any unfair means in the examination hall, fake examinees and tampering with any answer sheet.

The penalty is one year of jail or financial penalty or both for creating obstacles in taking examinations and creating anarchy.

As per the bill, apart from the question paper leak crime, other crimes will also be punished by the mobile court.
















