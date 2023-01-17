Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PSC bill passed:  Punishment for exam irregularities

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Sangsad on Monday passed a bill incorporating a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment or financial penalty or both for the offense of leaking the question paper of any examination conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC). The bill also includes two-year jail for taking part in the examination with false identity.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain proposed to pass the Bangladesh Public Service Commission Bill by repealing the Bangladesh Public Service Commission

Ordinance-1977 in the Jatiya Sangsad. After verifying public opinion on the bill, sending it to the select committee and settling the amendment proposals, the bill was passed by voice vote.
State Minister Farhad Hossain moved the bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.
The maximum punishment for involvement in leaking the question paper of any PSC examination will be 10 years' jail or financial penalty or both, according to a draft law.
According to section 8 of the draft law, those who will be involved in leaking the question paper of any examination to be held under the Public Service Commission, they might face the highest 10 years' jail, financial punishment or both.
While placing the bill, some opposition lawmakers including Fakhrul Imam of Mymensingh-3, Mujibul Huq of Kishorganj-4, Dr Rustum Ali Faraji of Pirojpur-3, Begum Raushan Ara Mustafiz of women seat-47, Shamim Haider Patwary of Gaibandha-1and independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu of Bogura-7 spoke on the bill and urged to seek public review.
The maximum punishment for adopting unfair means in examination and engagement in answer sheet forgery would be two years' jail or financial penalty or both.
The penalty is the same for helping any examinees to take any unfair means in the examination hall, fake examinees and tampering with any answer sheet.
The penalty is one year of jail or financial penalty or both for creating obstacles in taking examinations and creating anarchy.
As per the bill, apart from the question paper leak crime, other crimes will also be punished by the mobile court.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How microplastics are infiltrating the food you eat
Hero Alom files writ against EC decision
Bangladeshis among top 10 nationalities buying prime London property
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul
The capital's overhead cables posing dangers
BNP-police clash leaves 12 injured in Ctg
Arrest warrant against ex-lawmaker on rape charge
US sanction on RAB to be waived soon, hopes Kamal


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft