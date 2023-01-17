SC upholds NSU trustee’s bail

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the High Court order granted conditional bail to Md Shahjahan, a former member of North South University's trustee board, in a case filed on charge of misappropriation of Tk 3.03 billion during purchasing land for the institution.

There is no legal bar to release Shahjahan from jail following the ape court order, lawyers concerned opined.

The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddiqui passed the order after rejecting the Anti-Corruption Commission's plea filed for cancelling his bail.

Earlier on December 15, the HC bench of Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader granted his bail after hearing a petition filed by accused Shahjahan seeking bail in the case.

According to the conditions, Shahjahan cannot enter NSU premises and cannot leave the country without permission from the court concerned.

The HC granted Shahjahan's bail considering his old age. Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) while Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raza and Shah Monjurul Hoque appeared for Shahjahan during hearing of the bail petition.

On May 22, this year, the HC bench led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder rejected anticipatory bail petitions filed by the then four members of NSU trustee board in the same case and ordered Shahbagh Police Station to arrest them immediately.