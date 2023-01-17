Video
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023
BNP announces countrywide rally on January 25

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP leaders and activists at a protest rally to realise 10-point demand including rolling back electricity price in front of BNP office at Naya Paltan in the city on Monday. photo : Observer

BNP held nationwide protest rally on Monday. From this third program of simultaneous movement, the party has announced a fresh countrywide programme for 25 January to press home their 10-point demand, including polls under a caretaker government in observance of "Democracy Killing Day".
BNP observed several programmes in upazilas, municipalities and divisional districts across the country. The party held rally in front of its Naya Paltan central office in capital.
BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain presided over the protest rally in the city.
Khandaker Musharraf said, "We will observe democracy killing day across the country demanding the resignation of the corrupt, autocratic and anti-people government. We also demand annulment of the illegal parliament, elections under a non-partisan neutral caretaker government and release of Khaleda Zia and the imprisoned leaders and activists."
BAKSAL was established in the country on January 25, 1975 through the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution. BNP has been observing this day as "Democracy Killing Day".
In Dhaka BNP started the rally at around 2:30pm, BNP leaders and workers marched on both sides of the road from Fakirapool to Nightingale intersection.
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a member of the party's Standing Committee, said that the administration and the government are jointly looting money and patronizing corruption.
He urged to the people to stand against this government and establish democracy in the country.
Another member of the committee, Nazrul Islam Khan, said that the government without voting has oppressed the people, who have increased the price of electricity every year during their rule. Now every month electricity price is adjusted with their theft. Workers, farmers, are becoming destitute.
Another BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "Purchasing power of the people of the country has fallen to the lowest level. Large portion of the people are not able to take meals every day. Increase in price of the daily commodities, high prices of electricity, gas and imposing excessive taxes will reduce the life style."  He said, "On the other hand this money is going into the pockets of vote stealers. Those thefts steel the nation's economy."
BNP leader said, "Most of the money are already went to hand of less than 1 percent of the people of the country. Those people launder Tk 10 lakh crore abroad with the help of government. People have to pay more electricity for their theft." Amir Khasru said that the government should be forced to resign through street protests. Along with other districts BNP and its organ organizations observed protest rally in Teknaf, Barguna, Dinajpur, Chattagram and Cumilla.







