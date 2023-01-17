New JPC committee  pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

The newly elected managing committee of the Jatiya Press Club led by President Farida Yasmin and General Secretary Shyamal Dutta on Monday placed floral wreath to the Mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After placing wreath, they observed silence for a minute remembering the martyrs of August 15, 1975 including Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and his family members.

Later, they offered prayers for the peace of the martyrs of August 15 and the War of Independence, 1971.

Among other, Press Club vice president Rezwanul Haque Raza, joint secretaries Aiyub Bhuiyan and Ashraf Ali, treasurer Shahed Chowdhury, managing committee members Farid Hossain, Kazi Rawnak Hossain, Shahnaj Siddiqui Soma, Kalyan Saha and Julhas Alam were also in the team.



















