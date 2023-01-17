Video
Home Back Page

EC starts receiving applications for settling objections to draft voter list  

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The Election Commission on Monday started receiving applications for settling the objections to the draft of the updated voter list .
The Commission informed that they will receive applications till January 31 and settle the objections within February 7.
The total number of voters in the country is now over 11.50 crore as the Election Commission on Sunday released a draft of the updated voter list with 57.74 lakh new voters.
The total number of voters in the final voter list published on March 2 last year was 11,32,87,010 which has increased to 11,90,61,158 this year.
The total voter growth rate this time stands at 5.10 percent.
In a letter sent by the Election Commission to the field level officials on December 11 last, everyone was instructed to send the draft list on January 15. Every year the draft list is published on January 2 but this time it did not happen.
There is a provision to update the voter list from January 2 to March 2 as per the voter list rules, EC officials said.
According to the provision, the final list is published on March 2 after settling the objections to the draft list. This time, the release of the draft voter list has been delayed, but the schedule of the final list will remain unchanged.    -UNB


