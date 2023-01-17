Video
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023
Home Back Page

Man killed as police van hits him on Ctg court premises

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 16: An assistant of a Chattogram court lawyer died after a police pickup van ran over him in the court area on Monday afternoon.
Helal, 30, was the younger brother of Chattogram court lawyer Belal and a resident of the port city's Patenga area.
Mustafizur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC-South) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said the pickup was returning to Bakolia police station after dropping an accused to the court in the afternoon.
The vehicle accidently ran over the brothers in front of the sub-registrar's office in the court hill area around 3.30pm, leaving Heal dead on the spot, Mustafizur said, adding that his brother Belal also sustained injuries in the incident.
Enraged by the incident, locals seized the vehicle while the cops were also confined to a hotel.    -UNB


