Three sent to jail

A Dhaka court on Monday sent three people including vice-president of Dhaka North unit of Swechchhasebak League, Abdul Wahed Mintu, to jail in a case filed over indiscriminate shooting on people in capital's Gulshan-1 area on Sunday.

The two other accused are - Arif Hossain and Monir Hossain.

Metropolitan Magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order as police produced the three before the court and prayed to keep them behind the bars till the end of probe in the case.

The court also fixed today (Tuesday) for hearing on bail pleas of the accused.

According to the case documents, accused Arif sent Tk 75,000 to a number through mobile financial services from a shop just beside Gulshan Shopping Plaza. But after that he refused to pay the money to the shopkeeper, making the locals to detain him. Arif then phoned his brother-in-law Monir for help. Monir, Mintu and some others arrived at the scene and tried to free Arif by force.

As locals demanded the money Arif owes to the shopkeeper, Mintu started firing at them indiscriminately. Two locals got hit by the bullets. Though some managed to flee, locals managed to detain Arif, Monir and Mintu from the scene.

One of the victims of the shooting, Aminul Islam, filed the case with Gulshan Police Station on Sunday night.














