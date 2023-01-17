Ctg Port starts to handle larger vessels in its 135yrs of operation

CHATTOGRAM Jan 16: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), prime sea port of the country, has created a history by handling a larger vessel during its 135 years of operational activities.

MV Common Atlas, a Marshal Island flag carrier with 200-metre long having 10-metre draft took berth at CCT-1 jetty of CPA on Monday.

The State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud, MP inaugurated the berthing of the vessel as the chief guest.

For the first time of its history, a ship with 10-metre draft and 200- metre length took berth at CPA jetty. Earlter, a vessel with 9.5-metre draft and 190-metre length took berth at the CPA jetties. The existing draft and length had been increased in 2015 by the CPA.

CPA sources said, the ship of 160-metre long with 7-metre draft took berth at CPA jetty in 1975 which had been increased to 170-metre long with 8-metre draft in 1980. In 1990, the length and draft had been increased to 180-metre and 8.5-metre while in 1995 it had been increased to 186-metre length and 9.2-metre draft, in 2014 190-metre length and 9.5-metre draft.

With the berthing of larger vessels in CPA jetty, a new chapter has been opened in the maritime trade of the country.

In order to increase the length and draft of the ships called for Chattogram Port, the CPA had appointed a British company "H R Wellingford" to conduct a survey of Karnaphuli river on a larger scale on November 18 in 2020 last.

On the basis of the survey future development works of the Chattogram Port will be taken up. An exact and proper guideline will be formulated for all activities of the port on the recommendations and suggestions of the survey report.

The survey of the Karnaphuli River from Kaptai Dam to Kutubdia, stretching nearly 210 kilometres began in January in 2021. Present decision to allow berthing of larger vessels has been taken up with the survey report of the British company.

The survey will help CPA to take proper decision on dredging, existing condition of navigational channel of the port, depth of the riverbed, and the situation of encroachment.

The decision of allowing the larger vessles in CPA jetties, will certainly put a positive impact on the country's import-export trade and will save billions of dollars in the transportation sector.

In the current situation, those involved in the shipping business and import-export trade in country have been demanding for increasing the length and draft of the port for a long time. However, dredging at some points of the river by doing some work on the bends near the outer

anchorage and Guptakhal can accommodate a vessel with a draft of 225 meter in length and 11 meter draft in the port channel.

It will be possible to provide 10-meter draft at Newmooring Container Terminal (NCT) and Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT). Besides, the draft can be increased in some of the General Cargo Berths (GCB). Jetty No. 2-8 of the GCB of the port currently accommodates vessels with a depth of 9 metre. However, it will be possible to increase the draft to 10 meter at Jetty No. 9-13.

Presently at GCB 6 jetties are crowded with container ships. Container transport will be positively impacted if ships 200 meter long and 10 meter deep can be docked at the port. Currently, a container ship of 190 meters length and 9.5 meters draft capable of handling Chattogram port can transport a maximum of 1600 TEUS containers.

It will be possible to transport 2700 TEUS containers on ships of 200 meters length and 10 meters draft. It will transport many more containers at almost the same cost, which will not only have a positive impact on the port's container transport and handling, but will also save billions of dollars financially.















