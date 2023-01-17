

BNP complaint doesn’t work as Lu praises BD uplift: Quader

Donald Lu came to Dhaka last Saturday night on a two-day visit. During the visit, he met with several ministers and senior officials of the government including Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

At the party's peace rally at Madani Avenue (100 feet road) in Bhatara area of the capital AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke about Donald Lu's Dhaka visit.

He said, "Donald Lu came and said that the country is moving towards progress. There has been considerable development in the country."

Obaidul Quader put this question to BNP to whom to give the complaint. In this context, he said, "Where will you go, whom will you go to? Everyone is the development partner of Sheikh Hasina. BNP made the country champion of corruption five times. The FBI came and testified. Tarique Rahman has been sentenced. Their other leader also stole the orphan's money and ate it."

Awami League general secretary raised the issue of hospitalization of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and party standing committee member Mirza Abbas. According to him, BNP leaders may be sick after getting the news of no new sanctions against Bangladesh.

In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on the RAB and seven former and current officers of the force for serious human rights violations. Many people were worried that the ban might come this time too. On International Human Rights Day last December 10, the US government imposed sanctions on the officials and institutions of several countries including Myanmar, North Korea and China. Obaidul Quader expressed relief as no one from Bangladesh was on the list.













