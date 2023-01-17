Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP complaint doesn’t work as Lu praises BD uplift: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

BNP complaint doesn’t work as Lu praises BD uplift: Quader

BNP complaint doesn’t work as Lu praises BD uplift: Quader

Indicating to BNP, the ruling Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said that there was no benefit even after complaining to the American Embassy. Rather the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu came to Dhaka and praised the development of Bangladesh, Quader said.
Donald Lu came to Dhaka last Saturday night on a two-day visit. During the visit, he met with several ministers and senior officials of the government including Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
At the party's peace rally at Madani Avenue (100 feet road) in Bhatara area of the capital AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke about Donald Lu's Dhaka visit.
He said, "Donald Lu came and said that the country is moving towards progress. There has been considerable development in the country."
Obaidul Quader put this question to BNP to whom to give the complaint. In this context, he said, "Where will you go, whom will you go to? Everyone is the development partner of Sheikh Hasina. BNP made the country champion of corruption five times. The FBI came and testified. Tarique Rahman has been sentenced. Their other leader also stole the orphan's money and ate it."
Awami League general secretary raised the issue of hospitalization of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and party standing committee member Mirza Abbas. According to him, BNP leaders may be sick after getting the news of no new sanctions against Bangladesh.
In December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on the RAB and seven former and current officers of the force for serious human rights violations. Many people were worried that the ban might come this time too. On International Human Rights Day last December 10, the US government imposed sanctions on the officials and institutions of several countries including Myanmar, North Korea and China. Obaidul Quader expressed relief as no one from Bangladesh was on the list.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SC upholds NSU trustee’s bail
BNP announces countrywide rally on January 25
New JPC committee  pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
EC starts receiving applications for settling objections to draft voter list  
Man killed as police van hits him on Ctg court premises
Three sent to jail
Ctg Port starts to handle larger vessels in its 135yrs of operation
BNP complaint doesn’t work as Lu praises BD uplift: Quader


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft