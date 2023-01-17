2 AL leaders among 4 die after drinking poisonous liquor in Kuliarchar

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 16: Four people, including two Awami League leaders, died after drinking poisonous liquor in Kuliarchar in the district on Monday (January 16). Due to the same reason, some more eight to 10 people became sick. The incident took place in Barkharchar area of Kuliarchar municipality.

Kuliarchar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Golam Mostafa confirmed the news.

He also informed that one of the victims, Kuliarchar Municipalily Panel Mayor Habibur Rahman Habib is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition after drinking the poisonous liquor, which was served at a programme in the area.

The deceased were identified as Kuliarchar Upazila Awami League Organising Secretary Gias Udidn Gias (57), Zohir Rayhan Judge (58), Poura BNP former Joint-Health Secretary Gobinda Biswas (45) and Rickshaw driver Shajahan Mia (52).

Regarding the incident, Kuliarchar Upazila Parishad Chairman Yashir Mia said four people died due to alcohol poisoning. Due to the same reason, some more eight to 10 people became sick.

Kuliarchar Upazila Health Complex Resident Medical Officer Dr Milan Roy said that initially it is believed that they died of alcohol poisoning. Details will be known after getting the autopsy report.











