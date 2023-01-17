Shameful for a nuclear power to beg: Pak PM amid financial crisis

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said it is a matter of shame that a country, which is a nuclear power, has to beg amid its faltering economy, reported The News International.

Addressing the passing-out ceremony of probationary officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said it really embarrassed him to ask for further loans, adding that seeking foreign loans was not the right solution to address Pakistan's economic challenges as loans would have to be returned.

He said that during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed had announced a further USD 1 billion loan to Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif also praised Saudi Arabia for its financial support, reported The News International.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is mulling approaching friendly countries, especially Saudi Arabia, for additional deposits on an immediate basis in a bid to bridge financing until things are finalised with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sources told The News International.

Government sources said that Saudi authorities are 'studying' the prospect of further deposits to Pakistan amid the foreign exchange reserves crunch. -NDTV