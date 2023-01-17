German defence minister quits as pressure grows for Ukraine aid

BERLIN, Jan 16: German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday after coming in for months of heavy criticism over Berlin's stuttering response to the war in Ukraine.

Her decision came just days ahead of a crucial meeting of defence ministers from Ukraine's allies, and as Berlin was under intense pressure to provide battle tanks to Kyiv.

A spokeswoman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he would announce a replacement for Lambrecht "in the near future" but government sources told AFP that no decision was expected on Monday on her successor.

Lambrecht, 57, said in a statement she had asked Scholz to relieve her of her duties.

"The months-long media focus on my person hardly allows for objective reporting and discussion about servicemen and women... and security policy decisions in the interest of the citizens of Germany," she said.

The politician from Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) had faced criticism for months over what some see as Germany's wavering response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Patience for Lambrecht ran out when she posted a New Year's video on social media in which she lauded her "special experiences" as defence minister in 2022 against a backdrop of loud fireworks. Leading German media blasted the tone-deaf message, with some commentators saying she was "no longer tenable as a minister". -AFP















