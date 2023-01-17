Friendly nations fear their aid will go to waste if Imran returns to power: Fazl

PESHAWAR, Jan 16: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday claimed that Pakistan's friendly nations were opposed to the return of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan to power fearing that the former prime minister would waste their financial assistance for the country.

"Our [Pakistan's] friends have expressed serious apprehensions about the possibility of Imran Khan's return to power. They told us [Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration] that if Imran regains power, then their money will go to waste," the JUI-F chief told a public meeting here.

On the occasion, PTI Member of the National Assembly Nasir Musazai announced the joining of the JUI-F.

The JUI-F chief, who also heads the Pakistan Democratic Alliance, which rules the centre, raised questions about the honesty of the former prime minister and insisted that friendly nations didn't help out Pakistan during the financial crisis when Imran was at the helm of affairs as the prime minister.

He said that friendly countries came to Pakistan's help only after Imran's ouster.

"If only you [Imran] are honest and we all are corrupt, then tell us why friendly countries didn't trust you during your tenure as the PM [and offered financial assistance]," he said.

Fazl said that the former prime minister had ruined the country "financially, culturally and morally."

He said as the prime minister, Imran failed to deliver on the agenda of his foreign masters, so he was currently doing all he could to return to power to pursue that agenda.

"We [Pakistan Democratic Movement] not only defeated him [Imran] but his foreign masters as well," he said.

On the occasion, Musazai said that all those behind the current political uncertainty in the country were the nation's enemy.

"He [Imran] is bent upon dissolving the country and not assemblies," he said.

The lawmaker said that the PTI chief was a cowardly man, who feared imprisonment.

He criticised the PTI chief for "choosing his wife Bushra Bibi instead of senior leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Asad Qaiser to lead the party in case of his detention" and sought its justification.

Opposition leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani, who was also in attendance, said that the province had been caught in a debt trap and was struggling to handle the serious financial crisis. -DAWN















