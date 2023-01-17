Video
Europe's royals, in Athens, bids farewell to Greece's last king

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

ATHENS, Jan 16: European royalty gathered in Athens on Monday for the funeral of former King Constantine of Greece, born a prince but spurned by his country which abolished the monarchy in 1974.
Constantine, a second cousin of Britain's King Charles and Godfather to heir Prince William, lived most of his life in exile after a Greek referendum which rejected the monarchy in 1974. He died at the age of 82 last week in an Athens hospital.
Known as "The Ex" or just "Glucksberg" - from the German House of Glucksberg which has connections with royalty throughout Europe, Constantine II was the only son of King Paul and Queen Frederica of Greece and the last king of the country.
Royals from Europe, including Britain's Princess Anne, sister of King Charles, and her husband and Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia, were expected to attend the funeral, at the Metropolitan Cathedral in central Athens, under tight security.
Archbishop of Greece Ieronymos will lead the funeral procession expected to begin at 1000 GMT.
Hours before the funeral, mourners queued outside the chapel of Agios Eleftherios next to the Cathedral, where Constantine's body lies at rest. But only 200 guests would be able to attend the funeral, among them Greek shipowners, businessmen and other members of the country's elite. Royals from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Belgium and Luxembourg were also on the guest list.    -REUTERS









