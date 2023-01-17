RAB arrests five people in Khulna on various charges

KHULNA, Jan 16: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Khulna-6 in separate drives arrested five people in the last 24 hours from three districts of Khulna division.

In Khulna, the RAB members arrested a criminal from Dumuria upazila on charge of attempting to rape a five-year-old girl on Sunday night.

In Bagerhat, RAB arrested three criminals from Kachua upazila in Bagerhat for their alleged involvement with Mozahar Molla murder.

In another drive, a RAB-6 team arrested prime suspect of Easy bike driver Zahedul Islam murder case from Bagutia area under Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur in the early hours of Monday. BSS