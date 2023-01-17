Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

RAB arrests five people in Khulna on various charges

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

KHULNA, Jan 16: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Khulna-6 in separate drives arrested five people in the last 24 hours from three districts of Khulna division.
In Khulna, the RAB members arrested a criminal from Dumuria upazila on charge of attempting to rape a five-year-old girl on Sunday night.
In Bagerhat, RAB arrested three criminals from Kachua upazila in Bagerhat for their alleged involvement with Mozahar Molla murder.
In another drive, a RAB-6 team arrested prime suspect of Easy bike driver Zahedul Islam murder case from Bagutia area under Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur in the early hours of Monday.     BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB arrests five people in Khulna on various charges
Coast Guard seizes 2.1 lakh Yaba pills from Naf River
Seema Hamid receives DLitt degree
13 RMP officials get honour for good performance
Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 2.1 lakh contraband
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
SI stabbed by mentally-challenged youth in Brahmanbaria not out of danger: Doctor
No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant in Bandarban


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]lyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft