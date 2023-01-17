Coast Guard seizes 2.1 lakh Yaba pills from Naf River

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) conducted a raid on the river Naf in Teknaf of Cox's Bazar district and seized 2.1 lakh contraband yaba pills early Monday.

Media officer of the BCG headquarters here Lt Commander Abdur Rahman said that based on secret information, a special operation was conducted in the Naf river by BCG station Teknaf under BCG East Zone at around 2:15am.

During the operation, the BCG members saw a locally made dinghy coming towards the Bangladesh water territory from the Myanmar frontier in the Naf River area of Sabrang Noapara.

As the boat crossed the border, the movement of the boat appeared suspicious and a Coast Guard member signaled the boat to stop. Realizing the presence of the Coast Guard, someone on the boat threw two yellow plastic bags into the water and quickly fled to the border of Myanmar. Later, Coast Guard members picked up the two sacks from the water and searched and seized 2 lakh 10 thousand pieces of yaba tablets, Lt Commander Abdur Rahman said.

He further said that the seized Yaba consignment was handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station for further legal action. UNB



















