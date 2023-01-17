

Seema Hamid receives DLitt degree

Randi D Ward, the Chancellor of the University handed over the prestigious DLitt award to Seema Hamid in a function at Dubai on January 7 where the senior academicians of the university were present.

A total of 4 eminent women received the award by the WULM for their significant contribution to the economic emancipation, Seema picked up from Bangladesh for her outstanding contribution in women development field.

"The WULM authorities conferred the honorary DLitt degree upon Seema in recognition of her outstanding contributions in women empowerment, social work and especially in the process of the development of women entrepreneurs' in rural areas of Bangladesh," according to a press release.

Seema Hamid also received "Global Youth Leadership Summit-2022" she has been also honoured with the prestigious 'Durga Samman Award-2022' for her remarkable contribution towards women empowerment. She was also recognised for helping backward section and youths in implementing their dream in Bangladesh.

















