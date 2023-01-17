Video
13 RMP officials get honour for good performance

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

RAJSHAHI, Jan 16: A total of 13 officials of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) were given honours as recognition for good performance in Rajshahi metropolis.
The officers are: Deputy Commissioner Nur Alam Siddiqui, Additional Deputy Commissioners Rafiqul Alam and Abdullah Al Masud, Assistant Commissioners Utpal Kumar Chowdhury and Sohel Rana, Police Inspectors Farid Hossain, Moinul Basher, Abdur Rafique and Abu Baker Siddique, Traffic Sergeant Mahmud Ali, Sib-inspectors Kinkor Lal Mondal and Sahabul Islam and Assistant Sub-inspector Akherul Islam.
They were accorded the honor in a monthly crime review meeting held at RMP headquarters here on Sunday with Commissioner Anisur Rahman in the chair.
In the review meeting, various issues related to law and order situation, expediting the community and bit policing activities, carrying out of arrest warrant and progress of the important cases were discussed elaborately.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Anisur Rahman urged his colleagues to discharge their respective duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to attain trust and confidence of the peace loving public in general.    BSS


