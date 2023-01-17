1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 15: Around 1,500 distressed and other marginalized people were given blankets for mitigating their sufferings caused by the sweeping cold weather in the city at present.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) and Awami League Presidium Member AHM Khairuzzaman Liton distributed the warm clothes at Rajshahi Collegiate School premises in the city on Monday.

Jibon Tari Somaj Kollyan Sangstha, a non-government development organization, donated the blankets as humanitarian support to the poor and underprivileged people.

On the occasion, 20 students coming from marginalized families were given education scholarships.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton expressed gratitude to the organization for the humanitarian assistance and hoped that their effort will continue in the days to come. BSS









