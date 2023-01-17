SI stabbed by mentally-challenged youth in Brahmanbaria not out of danger: Doctor

A policeman, who was attacked by a mentally-challenged youth with a knife, in Brahmanbaria is still not out of danger, doctor said on Sunday night.

Dr Md Alauddin, a resident doctor at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the victim sustained stab wounds in the chest, under his left arm and on the hand. He had to undergo an emergency surgery and he is still not out of danger.

On Sunday, the policeman was injured after a mentally-challenged youth attacked him with a knife in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Police arrested the attacker, Saidul, son of Fazlul Haque in Behair village of Natai North Union of the upazila, from the spot. The injured police officer was identified as Atiqullah, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sadar Model Police Station. Md Shakhawat Hossain, superintendent of Brahmanbaria police, said Saidul locked his mother and father in a room and tried to set the house on fire.

After receiving a 999 call, a police team along with the fire service went to the spot and rescued the confined parents. UNB













