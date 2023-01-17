BD sees 9 more C-19 cases, zero death

Bangladesh reported 9 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,377, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.38 percent from Sunday's 0.47 percent as 2,372 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 percent while the recovery rate rose to 97.66 percent.

Bangladesh reported its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 of the same year. UNB













