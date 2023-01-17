Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Govt trying to make country self sufficient in food: Razzaque

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

MANIKGANJ, Jan 16: Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque on Monday said that the government has taken initiatives to make the country self -sufficient in food production.
"The government has been disbursing incentives including seeds and fertilizers among the cultivators for cultivating oil seeds," he said this while addressing a Regional Workshop on "Work plan of increasing the production and development of Mustard and Paddy-23" at local Shilpakala Academy here as chief guest.
The Agriculture Minister said about 90 percent of edible oil is imported from abroad at a cost of 2.5 billion US dollars every year, adding that only 10 percent of our demand is produced in the country.
To meet the demand we have taken the decision to increase the production of our oil seeds like mustard, lentil, groundnut, soybean and sunflower, he said adding that to make the initiative as success, short period of paddy would be cultivated here.
"We have taken a decision to reduce 50 percent import dependency of edible oil within next three years by increasing our internal production. Both the cultivation and production of oil seeds have been increasing every year in the country", the minister said.
The Agriculture Minister urged the people to cast their votes in favour of Awami League for the continuation of the current development of the country.
Agriculture Secretary Wahida Aktar presided over the workshop under the auspices of Manikganj Khamarbari, the Department of Agriculture Extension.
The function was addressed among others by Deputy Commissioner Manikganj Muhammad Abdul Latif, District Awami League President Advocate Golam Mohiuddin, General Secretary Advocate Abdus Salam, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension Abu Mohammad Enayet Ullah, Saturia Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Khalilur Rahman among others spoke on the occasion.
Earlier the Agriculture Minister visited some mustard fields accompanied by his associates in Singair upazila and talked to the officials and cultivators.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB arrests five people in Khulna on various charges
Coast Guard seizes 2.1 lakh Yaba pills from Naf River
Seema Hamid receives DLitt degree
13 RMP officials get honour for good performance
Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 2.1 lakh contraband
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
SI stabbed by mentally-challenged youth in Brahmanbaria not out of danger: Doctor
No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant in Bandarban


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft