

Journos should highlight govt’s achievements: Iqbal Sobhan

While exchanging views with the journalists of different media at Patukhali Press Club Iqbal Sobhan said, "The government has done comprehensive development in the country including southern part of the country. Thousands of tourists now can come to Kuakata within very short period of time due to the Padma and Payra bridges."

He also said, "There are lots of potential of tourism centring the remote chars (small islands) of Rangabali Upazila including the Sonar Char. If the present government continues then a lot more development works will be done in the tourism areas."

"After implementing the 'Digital Bangladesh' the Prime Minister has announced to build 'Smart Bangladesh'. In this regard the people of the country have to be enlightened with the light of education and then the dream of Smart Bangladesh will be implemented," Iqbal Sobhan added.

Meanwhile, former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Indian news agency Hindustan Samachar's Bangladesh bureau chief Kishore Sarkar, Ananda Bazar Editor Mubdi Ahmmed and Patuakhali zila President valiant freedom fighter Kazi Alamgir Hossain also spoke in the programme while Patuakhali Press Club President Shwapan Banarjhee presided over the views- exchange programme.



















