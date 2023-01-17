Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Journos should highlight govt’s achievements: Iqbal Sobhan

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Journos should highlight govt’s achievements: Iqbal Sobhan

Journos should highlight govt’s achievements: Iqbal Sobhan

Journalists should highlight the positive achievements of the government said Daily Observer Editor and former Media Advisor to Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury on Monday.
While exchanging views with the journalists of different media at Patukhali Press Club Iqbal Sobhan said, "The government has done comprehensive development in the country including southern part of the country. Thousands of tourists now can come to Kuakata within very short period of time due to the Padma and Payra bridges."
He also said, "There are lots of potential of tourism centring the remote chars (small islands) of Rangabali Upazila including the Sonar Char. If the present government continues then a lot more development works will be done in the tourism areas."
"After implementing the 'Digital Bangladesh' the Prime Minister has announced to build 'Smart Bangladesh'. In this regard the people of the country have to be enlightened with the light of education and then the dream of Smart Bangladesh will be implemented," Iqbal Sobhan added.
Meanwhile, former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Indian news agency Hindustan Samachar's Bangladesh bureau chief Kishore Sarkar, Ananda Bazar Editor Mubdi Ahmmed and Patuakhali zila President valiant freedom fighter Kazi Alamgir Hossain also spoke in the programme while Patuakhali Press Club President Shwapan Banarjhee presided over the views- exchange programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RAB arrests five people in Khulna on various charges
Coast Guard seizes 2.1 lakh Yaba pills from Naf River
Seema Hamid receives DLitt degree
13 RMP officials get honour for good performance
Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 2.1 lakh contraband
1,500 distressed people get blankets in Rajshahi
SI stabbed by mentally-challenged youth in Brahmanbaria not out of danger: Doctor
No body found in ‘grave of Islamist militant in Bandarban


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft