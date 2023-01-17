

Criminals identified, now take action



However, in the new list 11 members of Awami League, 48 of BNP, 1 of Jamaat-e-Islami, 4 Councillors of Cox's Bazar Municipality have been identified as drug dealers, those who have recently launched credit sales of the pink contraband Yaba pills coupled with being involved in illegal Hundi business.



The list includes poor day labourers as well as big traffickers leading them. While preparing the list, the police have reportedly come across 200 such 'newcomers' in the business after interrogating the 63 listed Yaba godfathers and dealers. Moreover, a number of these Yaba and drug peddlers own fishing trawlers, also used for cross-border smuggling.



It has also been reported that the identified local dealers are in regular contact with their Indian and Myanmar counterparts for placing orders and illegal money transfer.



Nevertheless, now that a comprehensive list has been prepared, it is time to take action against the listed offenders.



First of all, we call on the political parties to suspend membership and party affiliation of the specified drug peddlers and Hundi traders - such criminals cannot have any political ideology or minimal sense of patriotism.



Second, law enforcement authorities must urgently ensure that they are prevented from leaving the country by whatever mode of transportation.



Third, they must be placed behind bars the soonest.



Fourth, since the latest list also provided details how the contraband deadly pills are shipped out and disbursed among carriers and sellers throughout the country � it is time to crush the sinister network. Simultaneously, the law enforcers concerned in dealing with illegal money transaction must locate how the offenders are carrying out illegal Hundi transaction and, therefore freeze their accounts and assets.



The curse of contraband drugs and illegal money transfer has inflicted enough damage to our youth and economy. The recently identified 225 people must be brought to book before they are allowed to inflict more damage on our society and economy.



