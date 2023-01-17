Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Nations must do more to combat malnutrition

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir

One of the leading causes of disease and death is hunger, a hunger that is not always immediately recognizable. A diet lacking in essential nutrients can cause a hidden hunger that is evidenced by a range of indicators, including wasting low weight for height and stunting low height for age.  

This kind of hunger is widespread and causes suffering on an enormous scale. Malnutrition in children can affect brain development and increase their vulnerability to disease.  In women of reproductive age it can cause anemia, a major cause of maternal mortality.  Globally, nearly half of the deaths of children under five are the result of malnutrition. Malnutrition caused adverse impact, in terms of economy is immense. In fact, it's indirect adverse impact on a nation is far reaching. Globally, the health care costs and the lost productivity due to malnutrition have been estimated to be $3.5 trillion.  

Furthermore, measures to improve nutrition, such as nutrient supplementation, food fortification. Yet, this critical component of health remains neglected in the health budgets of almost every country.   
Sarah Monir
Wari, Dhaka


