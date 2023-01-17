Mental health has largely been ignored

Mental health encompasses emotional, psychological and social well-being. It affects cognition, perception and behavior. It also determines how a person handles stress, interpersonal relationships and decision making. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. Almost 1 billion people of the world have some form of mental disorder. There has been a 25% increase in anxiety and depression worldwide (according to a scientific brief from the WHO).



Being aware of your overall health is important so that you can detect any symptoms and seek professional help when necessary. While everyone is familiar with the symptoms and treatment options for common illnesses that affect their loved ones, like the flu, migraines, or and (most recently) COVID-19. It also highlights how the pandemic (COVID-19) disrupted many mental services. COVID-19 pandemic triggers 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide. 90% of countries surveyed to include mental health and psychological support in their COVID-19 response plans. This is a wake-up call to all countries to pay more attention to mental health.



Multiple stress factors are responsible for mental health disorders. Loneliness, trauma, child abuse, sexual assault, phobias, dear of infection, suffering and death for oneself and for loved ones, use of alcohol or drugs, chronic medical conditions such as cancer or diabetes, financial worries, exhaustion, grief, biological factors or chemical imbalances in the brain, having felt of isolation and so on. The analysis of the latest "Global Burden of Disease" study, shows that the pandemic has affected the mental health of young people and that they are disproportionately at risk of suicidal and self-harming behaviors. People with more severe mental disorders, such as psychosis, and young people with mental disorders, are particularly at risk. In addition, gaps in care also responsible for this disorder. Situation had improved. Unable to access face-to-face care, many people have sought support online, signaling and urgent need to make reliable and effective digital tools available and easily accessible. But it remains a major Herculean Task in resource-limited countries and settings. Teen depression is a serious medical illness.



It is a feeling of being blue for a few days. That is an intense feeling of sadness, hopelessness, and anger or frustration that exists much longer. They have trouble focusing and have no energy or motivation. Anxiety can make them feel like it is hard to enjoy life or even get through the day.



Mostly genetics, brain biology and chemistry, hormones, hopelessness, sadness, feeling of emptiness, stressful childhood events etc. are the instigate depression in teens. It can happen at any age, but traditionally begins in the teens or early adulthood. Being angry, irritable, or frustrated, even at minor things are also the symptoms of depression in teens. If you think you might be depressed, tell someone that you trust such as parents, counsellors, doctors. Talk therapy includes effective treatments for depression in teens. By talking therapy, you can manage your moods and feelings. You must learn how to stop thinking negatively and start to look at the positives in life. It helps you to build confidence and feel better about yourself. Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), Inter-personal Therapy (IPT), antidepressants medicines etc. use to decrease depression. Make sure to tell your parents or guardian if you start feeling worse or have thoughts of hurting yourself.



Suicide can touch anyone, anywhere, at any time. Moreover, if someone you know has the warning signs for suicide, get help right away, especially if there is a change in behaviors of the person, keep them safe, be there with them, help them to connect with creativity. Many countries adopted the updated Comprehension Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2030, which includes an indicator on preparedness for mental health and psychological support in public health emergencies. Raising mental health awareness can help you to understand your symptoms, find professional treatment, and, perhaps most importantly, break the mental health stigma that leaves so many people suffering in secret. Mental health awareness can help you to understand your symptoms, more behavioral health resources, break the mental health stigma, mental health services near you.



There are many questions arises in mental health services like: What are barriers to mental health care? What is evidence-based practices in mental health care? How do I take care of my mental health? Why care about mental health? Which conditions need mental health awareness? Many people who have mental health conditions are not sure how to cope with their symptoms and resort to unhealthy coping mechanisms to push away their emotional discomfort. As a result, they might also have an addiction to drugs or alcohol. Additionally, if they have one mental illness that goes untreated, they are at a greater risk for developing co-occurring disorders and you will need dual diagnosis treatment to fully heal. What people need, first and foremost is to understand their symptoms like a lot of people who have mental health symptoms do not actually realize that their struggles are a result of untreated disorders. Therefore, mental health awareness is helpful in getting people to understand their symptoms. While all mental health conditions have different symptoms, some signs to look out for include changes in sleeping patterns, loss of appetite, impulsive decision making, turning to drugs or alcohol in moments of distress, suicidal thoughts. If you have not been feeling like yourself lately, you might have a mental health issue that requires immediate treatment.



After all, the symptoms of mental health disorders can be incredibly dangerous for both your emotional and physical health. Another significant benefit to mental health awareness is that the more people know about the need for mental health treatment, the more mental health resources will become available. Without mental health resources, people would not be able to recover. The most important mental health resources are mental health hospitals, behavioral health programs, medical detox from drugs and alcohol, inpatient mental health treatment. You will have all the resources you need to recover from mental health conditions, heal from co-occurring disorders, and learn strategies to maintain your health after your time in treatment. And mental health resources like crisis service care can keep you safe so that you can go through treatment. Break the mental health stigma. Most importantly, mental health awareness can break the stigma of needing mental health care. Having mental health disorders does not mean that you are crazy. Mental health impacts millions of people across the country. With more awareness and the right mental health care, you will realize that you are not alone.



Having mental health support gets you one step closer to mental health recovery. Apart from challenges in getting access to care as well as navigating insurance for mental health treatment, the biggest barrier to mental health care is a lack of mental health awareness. Mental health awareness is essential in understanding symptoms of different mental illnesses and finding treatment to make your life happier and healthier. Notwithstanding, mental health services need to be accomplished by a global step up in investment. Countries must act urgently to ensure that mental health support is available to all.

Jannatul Ferdous, Student, Institute of Education and Research, University of Chittagong















