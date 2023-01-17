Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Barca's young stars hoping Super Cup trophy is first of 'new era'

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Barca's young stars hoping Super Cup trophy is first of 'new era'

Barca's young stars hoping Super Cup trophy is first of 'new era'

BARCELONA, JAN 16: Barcelona's young players, leading by teenage sensation Gavi, were at the heart of the club's first trophy for nearly two years as they thumped rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.
Gavi, 18, scored and fashioned two more in their 3-1 victory on Sunday, including one for 20-year-old Pedri, while defender Ronald Araujo shackled Vinicius Junior and Alejandro Balde excelled on the other flank.
"A new era has started," yelled an ecstatic Araujo as he ran back to the dressing room with his medal, after wild celebrations on the pitch in Saudi Arabia.
The ushering in of a new start for Barcelona is the club's fervent hope, after they lifted their first trophy in the 21st century without Lionel Messi being part of the squad.
When the Argentine icon left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after spending his whole career at the club, it shook Barca and the football world.
Deluged by debt, the Catalans spent big in the summer, a spree funded by mortgaging part of their future television income, among other methods.
They signed Robert Lewandowski, who also netted against Madrid in the Super Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia, as well as Jules Kounde and Raphinha among others.
Gradually the Barcelona team which conquered Europe in 2009, 2011 and 2015 is being dismantled, with only a couple of veterans remaining.
Xavi was one of the first to depart, leaving on top of the world after winning the treble in 2015, and now he has been working on reshaping a club which president Joan Laporta said was "almost dead" when he took over. There is a young core to Xavi's team, with Gavi and Pedri key to the reshaped midfield, while Araujo and Kounde are in their early 20s.
Balde, 19, has displaced veteran Jordi Alba at left-back more often than not this season, while hopes Ansu Fati can become the team's star still remain.
The 20-year-old forward scored a stellar volley against Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, and is still rebuilding his game and his form after serious injuries. Gavi was particularly devastating against Real Madrid, operating from the left but coming inside to help Barcelona dominate the midfield.
Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was totally overwhelmed by the combination of the midfielder and Balde on the left wing.
"When you see (Gavi) compete like that, putting his soul out there, he's a character that is contagious for the team, he has an innate capacity for leadership," said Xavi.
"It comes from inside, it's spectacular. At 18, I have said it many times, but don't let it stop, he has no ceiling this boy."
Busquets labelled Gavi a "competitive animal" while Laporta heaped praise on both him and Pedri.
"They are two players with both a present and a lot of future," enthused Laporta.
"They can give Barca glorious games and win many titles. Pedri is a magician and Gavi is spectacular, the energy he has in every game and now with more patience, and goals."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal victorious but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak
Barca's young stars hoping Super Cup trophy is first of 'new era'
Inter-district Youth Games Mymensingh phase begins today
Women's IPL media rights sold for $116.7 million
Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches
Cricketers hail Kohli masterclass
Three matches decided on Monday
Tigresses thru Super-six beating Sri Lanka


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft