Inter-district Youth Games Mymensingh phase begins today

The inter-district Mymensingh's phase of 'Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games-2023', organised by the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA), will begin from today (Tuesday) at the local Rafiq Uddin Stadium with football event.

Md. Shafiqur Reza Biswas, divisional commissioner of Mymensingh and president of Divisional Sports Association (DSA), will formally inaugurate the Mymensingh inter-district phase as the chief guest at 11 am.

Three district teams-- Mymensingh, Sherpur and Netrokona-- of the division will compete in the men's and women's category in the league system, organised by Mymensingh DSA.

Mymensingh Range DIG Devdas Bhattacharya, President of District Awami League (AL) and DSA's General Secretary Ehteshamul Alam, Chairman of Zila Parishad Yusuf Khan Pathan, District AL General Secretary Advocate Moazzem Hossain Babul, Vice-President of DSA Mumtaz Uddin, Metropolitan AL General Secretary Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto will present as special guests in the opening ceremony, to be presided by Additional Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Anwar Hossain.

Mymensingh DSA's Additional General Secretary Md. Sazzad Jahan Chowdhury Shaheen said the second phase of the games would be held in five events. Among them, football will be held in Mymensingh from January 17-18, athletics event on January 19 and swimming competition will be held on January 20.

On the other hand, Badminton and Chess will be held in Sherpur on January 21.


















