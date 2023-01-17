Women's IPL media rights sold for $116.7 million

NEW DELHI, JAN 16: India's cricket board said Monday it sold the media rights for the Women's Indian Premier League for $116.7 million to Viacom18 for the next five seasons.

The rights for the men's IPL sold for $6.2 billion for five seasons last year. Media giant Viacom18 bought the streaming rights.

The money-spinning Twenty20 tournament is set to add a women's event to the men's edition this year for the first time.

The Women's IPL takes place in March.

Viacom18, a joint venture between tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Network 18 media conglomerate and US group Paramount Global, won the rights for the 2023-27 cycle of the women's edition.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), hailed the deal.
















