

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches

"They are better but their injuries will be reassessed after two days", one of the sources revealed.

Both had a collision on the field during the third ODI against India in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 43rd over when former India captain Kohli pulled Chamika Karunaratne in front of square leg. Vandersay sprinted to his left from deep-backward square leg, and Bandara to his right from deep midwicket. Both fielders put in the slides but ended up colliding with each other.

Bandara, who is known for his fielding tried to stop the ball from reaching the boundary but as soon as he attempted to get up, he went down again, clutching his left knee. Vandersay too was lying on the ground. The Sri Lanka physio ran out to have a look at the two players; the Indian medical staff and the two concerned umpires also gathered near the boundary line.

Play was halted for a while, and eventually both players were stretchered off the field. Later, they were taken to the hospital for scans.

Bandara and Vandersay are believed to have ACL Strain in their knees. Vandersay's injury is also believed to be muscle tear. Both are likely to be out of the game for a few weeks.

















