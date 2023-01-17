Three matches decided on Monday

A total of three matches of the Western Engineering Dhaka Metropolis Premier Division Volleyball League 2022 were held on Monday in Dhaka.

In the first engagement of the day, the Titas Club defeated the Bangladesh Water Development Board by 3-0 sets after 25-7, 25-14, and 25-11 matches. The Bangladesh Police Volleyball Club also registered a straight 3-0 win over the Bangladesh Ansar following the 25-15, 25-15, and 25-18 matches in the second engagement. The third melee of the day saw the Power Development Board winning over the Border Guard Bangladesh by the same 3-0 sets as the winners won all the matches by 25-16, 25-23, and 25-16 points.

Now, there are two matches of the Metropolis Premier Division Volleyball League today (Tuesday). In the first match, the Power Development Board will take on the Bangladesh Police Volleyball Club at 2:30 pm. Titas Club will meet Bangladesh Ansar at the same time in the other match.

















