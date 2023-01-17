Video
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023
Sports

ICC U19 Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Tigresses thru Super-six beating Sri Lanka

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Tigresses thru Super-six beating Sri Lanka

Tigresses thru Super-six beating Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team reached the Super-six round of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as the first nation beating Sri Lanka by nine runs on Monday at Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa.
Winning the toss Sri Lanka invited Bangladesh to bat first. The Tigresses got brilliant start from the openers as Misty Shaha and Afia Prottasha jointly piled up 75 runs, off which Misty scored 14 runs only to play the sheet anchor role and Prottasha started slaughter work. Prottasha got out on 53 off 43 with five boundaries and three over-boundaries.
Dilara Akter and Shorna Akter did the rest hoarding 86 runs in the 3rd wicket's joint venture as Dilara remained unbeaten on 36 off 27 with three fours and a six while Shorna slain Lankan bowlers to brisk up 50 runs off 28 balls. The stalwart sent the ball to the fence for three time and destined the ball out of the park twice as Bangladesh posted an enormous total of 165 runs on the board losing two wickets only.
Rashmi Nethranjali was the lone successful Sri Lanka bowler, who picked up the wicket of Prottasha as Misty departed being run out.
Chasing a massive 166-run target Lankans lost both the openers cheaply within powerplay. Nethmi Senarathna departed for a duck while Sumudu Nisansala could manage three runs. But the 96-run 3rd wicket's partnership between skipper Vishmi Gunaratne and Dewmi Vihanga not only tackled the disaster but showing hope to their tent for a victory, which started to faint again after the departure of Vihanga, who hammered Bangladesh bowlers to pile up 55 off 44 with seven boundaries alongside couple of over boundaries.
Gunaratne on the contrary, remained unbeaten on 60 off 54 with eight fours and a six while Dulanga Dissanayake     was on 12 off three with all boundaries as Sri Lanka could stockpile 155 for four from stipulated 20 overs.
Marufia Akter clinched two for 19 and skipper Disha Biswas took one for 44 runs.
Earlier on January 14, the Tigresses beat mighty Australia by seven wickets in the tournament opener and hence, the Girls in Red and Green with two off two victories secured next round with one group match to go, which is slated for January 16. They will take on the USA in that match.
Prottasha  was adjudged the Player of the match for her brilliant knock.


« PreviousNext »

