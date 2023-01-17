

Strikers register straight fifth victory beating Dhaka

Sylhet elected to bat first winning the toss and were able to post 128 runs only on the board losing seven wickets. Dominators' opener Soumya Sarkar departed for a golden duck in the very first over of the game while Usman Ghani got out on 27 off 27. Man at three Dilshan Munaweera managed run a ball 17 while Robin Das, who played his first match in this season BPL, followed Soumya's footprint to returned to the dugout in the first delivery he played.

However, bucks from DD's middle-order whiffers Mohammad Mithun (15), skipper Nasir Hossain (39) and Ariful Haque (not out 20) helped them to post mediocre 128 runs on the board.

Imad Wasim notched three wickets for 20 runs as Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam and Mohammad Amir shared one wicket apiece.

Challenging 129, Sylhet has to play till the last over to seal the victory despite having 52-run opening partnership between Mohammad Haris and Hossain Shanto. Shanto was dismissed on 12 but Haris missed a fifty for six runs. Two more quick dismissals made the easy chase tougher for Strikers as Zakir Hossain had fallen on one and Imad Wasim got out on 11.

Mushfiqur Rahim however, had defied the collapse scoring 27 runs, which later on capitalized by Thisara Perera (21 off 11) and Akbar Ali (10 off 5) as SSs reached on 134 for five with four balls to go.

Nasir Hossain took two wickets for 19 runs while Taskin Ahmed and Arafat Sunny got one wicket apiece.

Imad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling spell.















