Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Strikers register straight fifth victory beating Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Sports Reporter

Strikers register straight fifth victory beating Dhaka

Strikers register straight fifth victory beating Dhaka

Despite a big blow after Towhid Hridoy's ruling out due to injury, Sylhet keep on their winning streak and beat Dhaka Dominators by five wickets on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram to remain unbeaten in all five matches they played in the event so far.
Sylhet elected to bat first winning the toss and were able to post 128 runs only on the board losing seven wickets. Dominators' opener Soumya Sarkar departed for a golden duck in the very first over of the game while Usman Ghani got out on 27 off 27. Man at three Dilshan Munaweera managed run a ball 17 while Robin Das, who played his first match in this season BPL, followed Soumya's footprint to returned to the dugout in the first delivery he played.
However, bucks from DD's middle-order whiffers  Mohammad Mithun (15), skipper Nasir Hossain (39) and Ariful Haque (not out 20) helped them to post mediocre 128 runs on the board.
Imad Wasim notched three wickets for 20 runs as Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam and Mohammad Amir shared one wicket apiece.
Challenging 129, Sylhet has to play till the last over to seal the victory despite having 52-run opening partnership between Mohammad Haris and Hossain Shanto. Shanto was dismissed on 12 but Haris missed a fifty for six runs. Two more quick dismissals made the easy chase tougher for Strikers as Zakir Hossain had fallen on one and Imad Wasim got out on 11.
Mushfiqur Rahim however, had defied the collapse scoring 27 runs, which later on capitalized by Thisara Perera (21 off 11) and Akbar Ali (10 off 5) as SSs reached on 134 for five with four balls to go.
Nasir Hossain took two wickets for 19 runs while Taskin Ahmed and Arafat Sunny got one wicket apiece.
Imad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding bowling spell.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal victorious but Kyrgios suffers Australian Open heartbreak
Barca's young stars hoping Super Cup trophy is first of 'new era'
Inter-district Youth Games Mymensingh phase begins today
Women's IPL media rights sold for $116.7 million
Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara on crutches
Cricketers hail Kohli masterclass
Three matches decided on Monday
Tigresses thru Super-six beating Sri Lanka


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft