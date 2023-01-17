Feasibility Study on insurance benefit for migrants submitted

A feasibility study titled 'Insurance and Risk Solutions (I& RS) for Bangladesh Migrant Workers' was handed over to Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad at the minister's office on Sunday.

Senior officials and representatives of the organisations concerned, including Expatriate welfare senior secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, were present on the occasion, a press release said.

The feasibility study 'Insurance and Risk Solutions (I& RS) for Bangladesh Migrant Workers' was under the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment and Gentium Lockton Consortium on insurance benefits for migrant workers on January 17 in 2021 with the presence of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, the release added. Expatriate welfare secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen and the consortium's adviser M Kaikobad Hossain, also a former secretary, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.

The government and the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment will verify and review the 'Feasibility Study' report and take the next step, the release said. BSS