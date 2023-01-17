BWDB appoints Amirul Haque Bhuiyan as ADG

Video
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023
Business

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Engineer Md Amirul Haque Bhuiyan has joined the post of Additional Director General (ADG) of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) East Region recently. Prior to joining the current post, he served as Chief Engineer (Rangpur zone) of BWDB, says a press release.
He obtained his B.Sc in Civil Engineering from Rajshahi BIT currently which is Rajshahi University of Engineering (BUET) in 1987. He joined the BWDB in 1992 as Assistant Engineer.
In his long career, he has been responsible for design, planning, monitoring, hydrology, river bank conservation, irrigation, flood control and drainage projects implementation, management and maintenance at BWDB's headquarters and field level offices.
During his long service of 32 years in Bangladesh Water Development Board, he participated in various seminars and training programmes at home and abroad.


