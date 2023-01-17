Video
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023
Grameenphone Star clients to get benefits at Mitsubishi, Rangs units

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

Grameenphone Star clients to get benefits at Mitsubishi, Rangs units

Grameenphone Star clients to get benefits at Mitsubishi, Rangs units

Celebrating the launch of the partnership between GPStar and Mitsubishi, Grameenphone (GP), the connectivity partner of Digital Bangladesh, has signed an MoU with Rangs Limited and Rangs Workshop Limited on Sunday.
Under this agreement, GP Star Customers will enjoy a wide range of benefits at the Mitsubishi Motor Showroom and Rangs Workshop, says a press release.  
In this regard, an agreement signing ceremony was held at Rangs Babylonia, Mitsubishi Motor's Flagship showroom, in the capital. Mohammad Fahim Hossain, Head of Marketing, Rangs Limited and Rangs Workshop Limited, and Mohammad Rezwan Chowdhury, Head of Segment Performance Management, Premium Segment, GP signed the MoU, respectively, on behalf of Rangs Limited and Rangs Workshop Limited, and GP.
 The event was graced by the presence of Mohammod Hamdur Rahman Simon, CEO of Rangs Limited and Rangs Workshop Limited and Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, GP.
As per the agreement, from now onwards, Platinum Plus and Platinum GPStar Customers will enjoy an exclusive price while purchasing Mitsubishi brand new cars from Mitsubishi Showroom. Besides, they can avail 15%  discount on all 'after-sales service' facilities at Rangs Workshop and 5% on genuine Mitsubishi spare parts.
On the occasion, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Chief Marketing Officer, GP said, "On our journey of connecting people to what matters most to them, it has become even more crucial for us to continue our focus on our most important asset- our customers. Being a customer-obsessed organization, we are always striving to delight our loyal customers with new experiences and creating value. This partnership is about cocreating with Mitsubishi to uplift the experience of the customers who have loved us over the last 25 years, making us who we are today and we are happy to have Mitsubishi on board with us."
Mohammod Hamdur Rahman Simon, CEO of Rangs Limited and Rangs Workshop Limited, stated, "Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh is leading the way in our Country's brand-new car segment. As a Japanese brand, customers are always at the forefront of our business, and we are continuously trying to provide the best value to them.  As a part of that continuous effort, we are excited to collaborate with Grameenphone to offer exclusive discounts on our cars and after-sales services. We believe this partnership will not only add value to our customers but also will bring new innovation in the brand-new car industry in Bangladesh"




Grameenphone Star clients to get benefits at Mitsubishi, Rangs units


