

Mitsubishi Power holds tech seminar in Kuala Lumpur

The seminar involved knowledge-sharing of strategic plans and innovative industry-leading power generation technologies and services to support Malaysia's energy needs, says a company media statement.

The seminar was attended by Dato' Nor Azman bin Haji Mufti, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TNB Genco, and over 130 energy industry leaders, customers and partners from companies including TNB Genco, Malakoff, CGN Edra, Gurun Power Generation, MMC Engineering, Sarawak Energy and YTL.

Notably, Mitsubishi Power presented a live virtual tour of Takasago Hydrogen Park, the world's first center for validation of hydrogen-related technologies, from hydrogen production to power generation. The event also featured various presentations and speeches from Mitsubishi Power executives covering business updates, gas turbine design and performance enhancement, decarbonization technologies such as hydrogen and ammonia co-firing capabilities, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants via Long Term Service Agreements.

"Mitsubishi Power has been delivering expert engineering and cutting-edge power generation solutions to Malaysia since the 1960s. We are committed to supporting the country's existing energy needs while diversifying the energy mix to pave the way for less carbon-intensive power generation, in support of Malaysia's energy transition," the statement quoted Kazuki Ishikura, Senior Vice President, Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific as saying in his opening remarks.

Takao Tsukui, Executive Vice President, International Sales and Marketing, Mitsubishi Power, wrapped up the event. He concluded, "We have developed innovative solutions including our JAC gas turbines that are ready for co-firing and eventually 100% firing of cleaner fuels like hydrogen. We look forward to collaboration across partners and customers in the sector to achieve Malaysia's ambitious and positive commitments toward the 2050 carbon neutral goal."

Since the 1960s, Mitsubishi Power had a wide footprint as a key energy solutions provider in Malaysia, supplying gas turbines, steam turbines and boilers. Mitsubishi Power's M701F gas turbines have been supporting the Tuanku Jafaar Power Plant in Port Dickson since the early 2000s and the company has supplied equipment to the country's power stations in Pasir Gudang, Port Klang and Manjung 5.



















