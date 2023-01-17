Exxon to start up $2b Texas oil refinery expansion

Jan 16: Initial startup of a 250,000 bpd crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 369,000 bpd refinery is expected by Jan 31, making the Beaumont refinery the second largest in the US.

Exxon Mobil Corp in coming days will sharply boost gasoline and diesel production at its Beaumont, Texas, refinery, people familiar with the matter said, completing a $2 billion expansion first considered nine years ago.

Initial startup of a 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at the 369,000 bpd refinery is expected by Jan 31, the sources said, making the Beaumont refinery the second largest in the United States.

It is the first major expansion to US oil processing in nearly a decade, adding the equivalent of a mid-sized refinery, and coming online as scheduled at a time when US President Joe Biden has been urging refiners to produce more fuels, or face penalties. An Exxon spokesperson declined to discuss the date of the unit's initial startup. Exxon has previously said the unit will start production in the first quarter of this year.




















