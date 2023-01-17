Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 17 January, 2023, 3:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fragmentation could cost global economy up to 7pc of GDP: IMF

Published : Tuesday, 17 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Jan 16: A severe fragmentation of the global economy after decades of increasing economic integration could reduce global economic output by up to 7%, but the losses could reach 8-12% in some countries, if technology is also decoupled, the International Monetary Fund said in a new staff report.
The IMF said even limited fragmentation could shave 0.2% off of global GDP, but said more work was needed to assess the estimated costs to the international monetary system and the global financial safety net (GFSN).
The note, released late Sunday, noted that the global flows of goods and capital had leveled off after the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, and a surge in trade restrictions seen in subsequent years.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have further tested international relations and increased skepticism about the benefits of globalization," the staff report said.
It said deepening trade ties had resulted in a large reduction in global poverty for years, while benefitting low-income consumers in advanced economies through lower prices.
The unraveling of trade links "would most adversely impact low-income countries and less well-off consumers in advanced economies," it said.
Restrictions on cross-border migration would deprive host economies of valuable skills while reducing remittances in migrant-sending economies. Reduced capital flows would reduce foreign direct investment, while a decline in international cooperation would pose risks to provision of vital global public goods.
The IMF said existing studies suggested that the deeper the fragmentation, the deeper the costs, with technological decoupling significantly amplifying losses from trade restrictions.
It noted that emerging market economies and low-income countries are likely to be most at risk as the global economy shifted to more "financial regionalization" and a fragmented global payment system.
"With less international risk-sharing, (global economic fragmentation) could lead to higher macroeconomic volatility, more severe crises, and greater pressures on national buffers," it said.
It could also weaken the ability of the global community to support countries in crisis and complicate the resolution of future sovereign debt crises.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feasibility Study on insurance benefit for migrants submitted
BD elected as IRENA Council member from Asia-Pacific group
BWDB appoints Amirul Haque Bhuiyan as ADG
Richest 1pc grab 2/3rd of new $42t created since 2020: Oxfam
BD moves up 14 spots in Global Innovation Index
Pictures on donations of banks for Ashrayan-2 Project
Most Asian markets rise on optimism over China, rates
Grameenphone Star clients to get benefits at Mitsubishi, Rangs units


Latest News
Haji Salim freed on bail
Helpless people get blankets in Noakhali
HC summons DG of DGHS
Sister dies falling from brother's motorcycle in Chattogram
Saudi govt reduces Umrah insurance cost by 63pc for foreign pilgrims
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition inaugurated in Bhola
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
Month-long football training inaugurated in Faridpur
Most Read News
Two held with heroin in Rajshahi
Swechchhasebak League leader among 5 sued in Gulshan shooting incident
No more JSC, JDC exams from this year
BNP is now sick after doing negative politics: Quader
AL leaders among 4 die in liquor poisoning
Bangladesh reports 13 more dengue cases
3 killed as bus crashes motorbikes in Gaibandha
BNP's protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BERC postpones on going power tariff adjustment processes
Diesel import from India via pipeline from June: Nasrul Hamid
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft