Integrated efforts to strengthen livestock sector stressed

RAJSHAHI, Jan 16: Integrated efforts of all the government and non-government entities concerned can be the best way of strengthening the livestock sector after the best uses of modern technologies to meet the gradually mounting protein demands.

Boosting production of both food grains and animal resources has become crucial to build a healthy nation through thwarting all the malnutrition-related diseases.

Veterinary scientists and researchers came up with the observation while addressing a discussion styled "Role of Livestock to face the challenges of protein deficiency" in the city on Sunday evening.

Bangladesh Livestock Society (BLS) organized the discussion to mark its sixth installation of new executive committee at Nanking Darbar Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil addressed the discussion as chief guest, while BLS President Professor Jalal Uddin Sarder was in the chair.

Fisheries Faculty Dean of Rajshahi University (RU) Prof Istiaque Hossain, RU Chief Engineer Abul Kalam Azad, Training Officer of the Department of Livestock Services Dr Ismail Haque and BLS General Secretary Dr Hemayewtul Islam also spoke on the occasion. The speakers unanimously underlined the need for reaching the livestock services of production, primary treatment, deworming, vaccination and farm management to the grassroots growers for boosting the animal resources, particularly cattle, goat and poultry farming.

Prof Jalal Uddin Sarder, also a teacher of the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in RU, stressed the need for uplifting the livestock sector for food security, self-employment and poverty reduction.

He also called for due importance on adopting modern technology, promotion of high yielding varieties and farmers training to overcome the crisis.

Animal resources could be developed through strengthening the economic management. Information, specialised knowledge and research are needed.

All concerned should come forward for flourishing the animal resource sector. Contribution of the livestock sector is immense in terms of meeting protein deficiency and socio economic development and said there is no alternative to elevate the sector.

Besides, large-scale farming of fodder could further develop the livestock sector to contribute immensely in fulfilling the protein demands. BSS



















